What is this blue belt?

Essentially a series of marine protected areas, or marine national parks. The charity the Blue Marine Foundation this week called for the establishment of 10 of these, including one in Argyll and the Islands. They see these as part of a wider “blue belt” protecting marine ecosystems in UK waters across the globe.

Don’t we already have Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in Scotland? Why do we need marine national parks?

Many argue that the protections offered by MPAs have not been successful in curbing damage to marine habitats. A report published last year by conservation NGO Oceana analysed fishing vessel tracking data from Global Fishing Watch and found that more than 97 per cent of British MPAs were being dredged and bottom-trawled – the only exceptions being Hatton Bank and Hatton-Rockall Basin. This damage caused by dredging is also something that many divers and marine conservation groups in Scotland testify to, saying that MPAs are under-enforced.

Will these parks be nice to visit?

Yes. Like terrestrial national parks, they would be created with access to visitors in mind.

Does this have anything to do with the trending Netflix documentary Seaspiracy?

No, but there’s no doubt that Seaspiracy, a film which focuses on overfishing, and which Forbes writer Dani Di Placido describes as a “powerful appetite suppressant”, has primed the public with renewed concern about looting of the ocean and impact on ecosystems – whilst putting us off our plate of fish.

Is there much of a movement in Scotland towards marine national parks?

Campaigners and organisations have been pushing for them for some years. In 2006, Scottish Natural Heritage (now NatureScot) backed the idea. Recently the Scottish Campaign For National Parks pushed for a coastal and marine park centre based around Mull, Glen Affric, Harris and Wester Ross.

However, amongst the barriers are local concerns over impact on businesses – and some have argued that communities should have a say on their creation through a referendum. There is also a worry that crofting heritage will not be protected.

Where else would this so-called blue belt be?

Not just around the UK but also UK overseas territories.The Blue Marine Foundation has spoken of protecting four million square kilometres of British waters.

What are the downsides to marine national parks?

Some conservationists worry that they will lack the teeth to really make a difference. The key question is that the marine environment is properly protected. It’s not what we call an area that counts, but what we do to it.