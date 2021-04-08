WE are all dreaming about where our next adventure will be, especially as many of us will be staying closer to home in 2021. I keep wondering where I will take one of my bikes on its first outing when we can all travel further afield. Scotland offers the perfect choice of cycling adventures in the British Isles including mountain biking along the Borders, touring through the Outer Hebrides, and iconic road climbs in the Highlands.

With restrictions still in place, it has been the perfect time to spread my Ordnance Survey maps across the kitchen table and start planning where my next trips will be.

First up, the 7stanes. Seven world class mountain bike trail centres that span across the Scottish Borders and are great for all abilities. Two of my favourites are just an hour outside of Edinburgh in the Tweed Valley. Innerleithen offers thrills and excitement for the more experienced rider, with four downhill trails and an amazing, red-graded cross-country trail, whilst Glentress has a variety of routes suited to all abilities, plus a bike shop and café on site.

Another great area for mountain biking is Torridon in the North West Highlands. Wilderness and remoteness are one of the biggest attractions, as you’re pretty much guaranteed to have the trail all to yourself. The area is challenging but has enjoyable climbs and lots of rocks and steps and you will be rewarded with outstanding views and superb descents.

If you’d rather go further off the beaten track and explore some of Scotland’s more remote areas, why not try the Hebridean Way Cycling Route covering 10 Islands and 185 miles across the Outer Hebrides. This area offers some of the most beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters and is often referred to as Scotland’s alternative to the Caribbean.

If road cycling is more your thing, the Bealach na Bà delivers winding single-track road through the mountains of the Applecross peninsula and is the closest thing to cycling through the Alps. Starting at sea level and climbing to a height of 626 metres, if the weather is on your side you’ll be rewarded with outstanding views of Loch Kishorn and towards the islands of Skye and Raasay.

Feel inspired by Kris’s plans? Here are the Ordnance Survey maps you’ll need:

Tweed Valley: OS Explorer 337, Pebbles & Innerleithen

Torridon: OS Explorer 433, Torridon – Beinn Eighe & Liathach

Bealach na Bà: OS Landranger 24, Raasay & Applecross

Hebridean Way Cycling Route: OS Road Map 2, Western Scotland & The Western Isles

Kris Mackenzie works for Ordnance Survey (OS) and my territory covers Scotland, The Lake District, North East England and Ireland. In my spare time, I am a keen cyclist and outdoor enthusiast. I live in Edinburgh and you can usually find me walking in my local hills (the Pentlands), out mountain biking in the Scottish Borders or road cycling in East Lothian along the coast. Working for OS I cover a large territory and I am always looking for new spots to try out when on my travels.

Buy your Ordnance Survey maps and guidebooks from all good bookshops and outdoor retailers when available, and online from Ordnance Survey at os.uk/adventure