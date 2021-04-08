ONE of the most entertaining features of elections normally is the number of wacky oddballs that put themselves forward as a bit of a laugh.

The most famous of all was Screaming Lord Sutch of the Monster Raving Loony Party, who always stood against the PM and ended up losing more deposits than Fred Goodwin when he was in charge of RBS.

At least they were harmless, and always received a few token votes for their troubles from folk who liked a bit of a laugh and wanted to deliver a protest against mainstream politicians.

Sadly, characters who should have remained on the periphery now appear to be in the mainstream judging by the tortuous start to the Holyrood election campaign.

Inspiring it hasn’t been and things can only get worse as we approach polling day on May 6.

Never has an election shown quite so starkly how out of touch with the public politicians are than this one.

It has been billed as the most important Scottish election ever, but the politicians seem blissfully unaware as they blunder from one pointless pledge to another without a thought what the public want.

Of course it is important, the next parliament will have to negotiate the country’s recovery from the pandemic. Never has the country needed bold thinking and radical ideas more than it does now.

The economy is on its knees, the NHS has stored up a serious backlog of problems and schoolchildren are facing very uncertain futures due to a lack of proper school time.

Bodies such as the BMA, British Dental Association and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce have put forward manifestos aimed at helping the country recover, all urging politicians to listen.

But the politicians only seem interested in jumping on the Holyrood gravy train, taking credit for things that haven’t happened yet and avoiding blame for those that have.

Listening to the public and crucial organisations is not even on their agenda – and this simply isn’t good enough.

Politicians across the world have proven to be completely inept at dealing with the pandemic and we are being asked to trust them to help us recover from it.

Now, in the midst of an economic crisis, our politicians see fit to pose atop tanks, in oversize deckchairs and in empty fields. It may seem a bit of a hoot in better times but not at the moment.

A lockdown-weary electorate wants to hear concrete plans about economic recovery, not cheap gimmicks. Our sense of humour is not what it was 12 months after a year of turmoil.

Scotland is a deeply divided country politically, however we are all united in wanting an end to lockdown and for the economy to not only recover to what it was but actually dramatically improve.

Now is a real opportunity for a total reboot of the country through radical thinking, for an economic recovery that lasts and helps us be more resilient if another pandemic strikes.

Instead, all we hear are politicians pandering to the extremes of their respective supporters and pathetic rows over TV debates from politicians who have no right to be on them.

At least we can get a hair cut to keep us amused at the moment and it's not long until pubs, restaurants and shops reopen too.

We'll have to wait a bit longer for any coherent strategy from the politicians though.