A Glasgow street has been sealed off for public safety after high winds caused scaffolding at a luxury flat development to crash to the ground.
Work is continuing to create 98 luxury apartments in the historic Park District area of the west end.
Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive have been made aware of the incident and Lyndoch Place has been closed.
A council spokesman said the contractor had arranged for cars within the exclusion zone to be removed and security guards are monitoring the site. The scaffolding will be dismantled in the coming days.
A spokesperson for Ambassador Developments Park Quadrant LTD, said: “A section of scaffolding on our Park District development has sustained damage from high winds this afternoon.
"No one has been injured and all health and safety protocols are being followed, with the construction site and road at Lynedoch Place currently closed.
“The safety of all residents and our workforce is our main priority, both HSE and Police Scotland have been informed.”
