CELTIC interim manager John Kennedy yesterday made his displeasure known at the glaring discrepancies between how Parkhead left back Boli Bolingoli and Rangers’ Covid Five have been dealt with by the SFA after high-profile coronavirus protocol breaches.

Back in August the governing body charged Bolingoli just five days after he broke strict guidelines by failing to go into quarantine after a trip to Spain and playing in a league game against Kilmarnock.

The Belgian defender was handed a three game ban with a two match penalty suspended only two weeks later – just 19 days after his offence.

In stark contrast, it took the SFA 23 days to charge Calvin Bassey, Brian Kinnear, Dapo Mebude, Nathan Patterson and Bongani Zungu for attending an illegal gathering and no fewer than 44 days to hand out four game bans, with two match penalties, suspended.

Kennedy would like to see consistency in how all of the breaches are dealt with and would like the SFA to explain why it took 25 days longer to mete out punishments to the Scottish champions’ players.

Here, Herald and Times Sports looks at the timelines of how first Bolingoli and then the Covid Five were handled.

CELTIC COVID BREACH TIMELINE

Sunday, August 9, 2020 - Boli Bolingoli plays for Celtic in a Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – The SPFL agree to postpone two Aberdeen and two Celtic games following dialogue with the Scottish government.

Bolingoli is issued with a £480 fixed penalty notice by Police Scotland for failing to quarantine after returning to Scotland from a trip to Spain.

Friday, August 14, 2020 – Bolingoli charged by the SFA – along with eight Aberdeen players who had breached regulations following their opening day defeat to Rangers at Pittodrie on August 1 – with failing to comply with regulations and bringing the game into disrepute.

Friday, August 28, 2020 – The Belgian left back is given a three game ban with a further two match penalty suspended until February 28, at a disciplinary hearing.

He receives his punishment just two weeks after being charged and 19 days after committing his offence.

RANGERS COVID BREACH TIMELINE

Sunday, February 14, 2021: Rangers players Calvin Bassey, Brian Kinnear, Dapo Mebude, Nathan Patterson and Bongani Zungu are issued with fixed penalty notices by Police Scotland in the early hours of the morning after breaching lockdown restrictions and attending an illegal gathering in a flat in Hyndland, Glasgow.

Saturday, March 6, 2021: Right back Patterson plays for Rangers in 3-0 win over St Mirren at Ibrox that means his side just need a point to clinch the Premiership.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021: Bassey, Kinnear, Mebude, Patterson and Zungu and charged by the SFA with breaching disciplinary rules 24 and 77 - 23 days after their offence.

Disciplinary rule 24 states that: "A recognised football body, club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall be subject to and shall comply with the Articles, the Laws of the Game and the rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and decisions of the Scottish FA.

Disciplinary rule 77 states that: "A recognised football body, club, official, team official, other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football.

“Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour."

A principal hearing date is set for March 25.

Sunday, March 21, 2021: Patterson comes on in second-half of Premiership game against Celtic at Parkhead and helps Steven Gerrard’s team record a 1-1 draw. Bassey and Zungu are on the bench.

Thursday, March 25, 2021: Hearing concludes. The verdict is expected to be announced on Monday.

Monday, March 29, 2021: Verdict delayed by a day.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021: The SFA announce that Bassey, Kinnear, Mebude, Patterson and Zungu have all been banned for six games, with two matches suspended until the end of the season. The punishment is made public three weeks after the players were issued with notices of complaint.

Friday, April 2, 2021: Rangers confirm they will appeal against the bans handed out to their players.

Thursday, April 9: The SFA announce the appeal hearing date will by Tuesday, April 20, meaning that Bassey, Patterson and Zungu are free to play in the Scottish Cup last 16 match against Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday, April 17.

Kennedy said: “We were addressed very quickly in the situation we were in. We’d games postponed and the players were dealt with fairly quickly. I really don’t know what the delay and the hold-up is.

“It’s not our situation but, looking from the outside in, I don’t understand why there’s such a delay. A player played against us who probably should have been banned.

“They’ve broken rules. Regardless if you are a talent or you’re not, you’ve still broken the protocols and there’s a punishment that goes with that. Our players are talented. They’ve been punished. It’s the same difference.

“The SFA probably need to address this themselves and give a bit more clarity to everyone in terms of the hold-up and why it’s taken so long. It’s only my opinion, but it’s something I think should have been dealt with a hell of a lot quicker to remain consistent with all the other decisions that have happened.”