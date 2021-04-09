The contract to re-design Glasgow's George Square as part of a £115million city centre modernisation programme has been awarded by the council.

John McAlsan and Partners will oversee the design of 'Block C' of the city centre Avenues programme, which has transformed Sauchiehall Street for pedestrians and cyclists.

Alongside the development of a new design for Glasgow’s civic space, the project will focus on improvements to the surrounding areas including George Street, St Vincent Street, John Street, Dundas Street and Dundas Lane.

Proposals include a "high-quality" pedestrian link from Queen Street Station to Argyle Street, passing through the square, Hanover Street and Miller Street.

The project aims to provide a "sustainable connection" between George Square and Queen Street Station with a focus on public transport and active travel facilities and infrastructure.

The redesign of George Square will factor in Glasgow’s hosting of major events in the coming years, including COP26 and the UCI Cycling World Championships, with construction work beginning shortly after the latter in the summer of 2023.

The council said the £2.293 contract attracted 91 expressions of interest and 17 submissions, with a shortlist of seven teams going to a final consideration. The views of the public will be central to the plans, it said.

"This project offers a unique opportunity to reimagine George Square and to consider it in the context of being part of a number of civic spaces in the city centre.

"During the work on this project, attention will be paid to the servicing of the neighbourhoods’ shops, businesses, residential developments, refuse collection facilities, and so on, with local access for residents being maintained. "

The council was widely criticised in 1998 when half the grassy beds and trees were ripped up and replaced by red tarmac, which was laid without warning or public consultation.

Six previous shortlisted designs for the square proposed the removal of statues and the addition of water feature.

The jury stalled on the decision before eventually selecting a submission from John McAslan & Partners, the firm which has been appointed to lead the current plan. Then, in a surprise U-turn and after spending around £100,000 on the project, the plans were scrapped by Glasgow City Council.

The square was laid out in the 1780s, inspired by the Georgian grid system that was taking hold in Edinburgh.

By the 1820s the square was a private residential garden surrounded by imposing townhouses but was given over the public after 1842 when Queen Street station opened, and the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow increased activity in the square.

The City Chambers, which now house Glasgow City Council, were completed in 1888.

The £115million Avenues programme in Glasgow city centre is a Glasgow City Region City Deal project, funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.

In October 2020, it was announced that Sustrans would provide an additional £21.3million funding for five additional Avenues, with these connecting the city centre to communities on its fringes.