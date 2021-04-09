Boris Johnson has led the tributes to Prince Philip from Westminster after the announcement of his death.

The Prime Minister said the nation’s thoughts were with Her Majesty The Queen and the other members of the royal household, and paid tribute to the Duke and his legacy outside Downing Street this afternoon.

Mr Johnson said: “It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.

“Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”

He paid tribute to his military service and said: “He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the second world war at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking and from that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post war era.

“Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Mr Johnson also praised his efforts in tackling climate change and supporting young people through the Duke of Edinburgh awards, adding: “He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.

“With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.”

The Prime Minister said the “nation’s thoughts must turn” to the Queen and her family, adding: “We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen.

Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her “strength and stay”, of more than 70 years.

“And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.

“Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather.

“Speaking on their golden wedding anniversary, Her Majesty said that our country owed her husband “a greater debt than he would ever claim or we shall ever know” and I am sure that estimate is correct.

“So we mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen we offer our condolences to her and to all her family and we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the country had lost “an extraordinary public servant” in the Duke.

He said: “Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.

“However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen.

“For more than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed - most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.

“My thoughts are with The Queen, the Royal Family and the British people as our nation comes together to mourn and remember the life of Prince Philip.”

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats added: “Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country. We will always be grateful for his amazing service, not least the powerful legacy he leaves to millions of young people who have taken part in his unique Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

“His quiet and steadfast counsel and support of The Queen, is perhaps his greatest if unquantifiable contribution to our nation’s history.

“At this sad time for millions, we should never forget Prince Philip was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“So our thoughts must be with the whole Royal Family, but in particular with The Queen at this difficult time.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the "amazing" Prince had "played a key role in building the confidence, ambition and aspiration of thousands of young Scots" through his Duke of Edinburgh programme.

He also said he feared "we will never see his like again" in his tribute this afternoon.

Mr Jack said: "It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Since her accession in 1952, the Duke has given the Queen his unstinting support and dedication. Their marriage was a true, and enduring partnership.

“Prince Philip’s life was one of tireless public service. That was never more evident than during his countless visits to Scotland, where the Duke’s warmth and humour endeared him to Scots from all walks of life.

“His Royal Highness had a long and fond relationship with Scotland and, through his fantastic Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, has played a key role in building the confidence, ambition and aspiration of thousands of young Scots.

“As we reflect on the Duke’s life, we give thanks for his remarkable lifetime of dignity and devoted service, and extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“He was an amazing man, a great character. I fear we will never see his like again.”

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he was "deeply saddened" by the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

He said: "My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen who has lost her beloved husband - a life partner and a constant companion.

"My thoughts are also with the wider Royal Family, especially the Duke of Edinburgh's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



"Prince Philip dedicated his life to public service and made a significant contribution to our country.

"His commitment and devotion to The Queen will be remembered by people across Scotland, the UK and the world."

Nicholas Soames, a former Conservative MP and the grandson of wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill, tweeted: “The death of Prince Philip marks the passing of a truly remarkable man who lived a life of impeccable and dedicated service to his Queen and Country #aterriblelosstohisFamilyandhisCountry.”

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said in a statement: “I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service.”

He said Prince Philip “continually demonstrated his unfailing support and unstinting loyalty to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years” and “consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own”.

He said: “On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special.”

“I pray that God will comfort Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family at this time. May His Royal Highness rest in peace and rise in glory.”