The country has entered a period of national mourning follwoing the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, at the age of 99.
The Palace said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
“Further announcements will made in due course.
“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”
What happens next?
Flags will then be lowered to half-mast as the nation enters a period of national mourning during which the Queen is unlikely to conduct any of her usual affairs, given time to grieve.
As the husband of the Queen, Prince Philip would be entitled to a full state funeral where his body would lie in Westminster Abbey ahead of a burial in St George’s Chapel.
Following a number of health scares in recent years it is thought Prince Philip has had a lot of say in his funeral.
It is believed the Duke didn’t want “all the fuss” and opted for a military funeral and wanted a burial at Frogmore Gardens.
According to reports, Prince Philip wished for only family, friends and heads of state from Commonwealth countries to attend the funeral.
Will there be a bank holiday?
Unlike when the Queen dies, a bank holiday is not expected following Prince Phillip's death.
When the monarch passes, workers across the country will be sent home from work early and a bank holiday will be held on the day of her funeral.
However, this is not expected to be the case for other members of the royal family.
