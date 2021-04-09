SCOTLAND’S political parties have suspended their campaigns for the Holyrood election after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The SNP, Labour, Tories, Liberal Democrats and Greens all ceased national and local activity following Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle today.

The list-only Alba party and All for Unity also suspended their campaigns.

An immediate casualty was a leaders’ debate with young people about climate change which had been due to be held tonight, and has now been delayed for a week.

The SNP urged its members not to deliver any letters or leaflets “until further notice”.

We have suspended our election campaign with immediate effect. https://t.co/9wPWFhbklz — The SNP (@theSNP) April 9, 2021

Campaigning in local and mayoral elections in England and devolved elections in Wales was also halted.

The Scottish Parliament flew its flags at half-mast.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: "On behalf of the Scottish Parliament I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the Royal Family following the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

“The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied Her Majesty The Queen on each of her visits to the Scottish Parliament since 1999. Their unwavering support for this institution and The Duke’s unwavering support to Her Majesty were clear for all to see and his loss will be deeply felt.”

A mourning period and a funeral attended by party leaders could upset next week’s campaigning too.

Scottish Labour, the Greens, SNP and Scottish LibDems are all due to launched their manifestos next week.

The next televised leaders debate is also due to take place next Tuesday on STV.

The last time a royal death fell during a major political campaign was in 1997, when Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris.

The tragedy coincided with the referendum on whether to set up a Scottish Parliament.

Campaigning was suspended for a week, but the death seemed to have little political impact.

All for Unity said its digital campaign was suspended until Sunday and physical campaigning until Monday.

South of the border, all campaigning for the local and mayoral elections in England was suspended.

Voters will be going to the polls on the same day as the Scottish Parliament elections – May 6.

However the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats confirmed all campaigning has been suspended today.

A Conservative Party spokeswoman said: “In light of the sad news from Buckingham Palace all campaigning will be paused until further notice.”

For Labour, a spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect following the sad death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Labour Party has today suspended all campaigning.”