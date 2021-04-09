MPs are to return to Westminster early following the death of Prince Philip.

Parlaimentarians will lead tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday, from 2.30pm.

Westminster is currently in recess for the Easter holidays and was due to return on Tuesday.

However the House of Commons authorities have confirmed they will be recalled on Monday.

The flags in New Palace Yard, the area in front og the palace of Westminster, have been lowered to half-mast as has the Union Jack at Buckingham palace and flags at Holyrood.

The lowering of flags marking a period of national mourning are part of Operation Forth Bridge - the official plan for the Duke's death.

The operation is thought to be hindered somewhat by the coronavirus pandemic, with arrangements for Prince Philip's funeral now in doubt due to social distancing measures and covid restrictions.

Downing Street is due to update the media on the arrangements later this afternoon.

House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle posted his own tribute to the Duke this afternoon.

In a statement he said "all the nations" of the Uk would "miss him greatly".

Sir Linsday added: "This is obviously a very sad day for Her Majesty, the Royal Family and the whole country.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has given his unwavering support to The Queen, both as a husband and as a consort.

"Described by Her Majesty as 'my constant strength', he served this country too, first with distinction during the Second World War and selflessly throughout eight decades during peacetime.

"Prince Philip has performed wide-ranging official roles, carrying out thousands of engagements and overseas visits on behalf of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"He will be remembered for his loyal devotion to service and his leadership of hundreds of causes close to his heart. Most notably, of course, is the Duke of Edinburgh's Award which helps millions of young people around the world to achieve their full potential as team members and future leaders in their chosen fields.

"His was a long life that saw so much dedication to duty. Today we must pause to honour him and to offer our sincerest thanks for the Prince's devout faithfulness to our country. All the nations shall miss him greatly."