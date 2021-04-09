The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip 'passed away peacefully this morning' at Windsor Castle.
The Duke was the longest-serving consort in British history but officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.
It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021
His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn
The Palace said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
"Further announcements will made in due course.
"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
