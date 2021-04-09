The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme has “transformed” the lives of young people, the president of the UK’s largest teaching union has said.

The news of Philip’s death came on the final day of the National Education Union’s (NEU) annual virtual conference.

Robin Bevan, president of the NEU, asked delegates for a “moment of quiet reflection” to remember Philip, as well as friends, family and fellow school staff who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bevan, head of Southend High School for Boys in Essex, paid tribute to Philip’s legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Addressing delegates on Friday, Mr Bevan said: “I do want to just mark one particular aspect of the Duke of Edinburgh’s legacy that is considerable.

“One of the things I have most missed in the last year is the opportunity to take students in Year 10 from my school away camping for weekends, hiking in the countryside.

“They’re never terribly good at finding their routes and half the fun is actually finding out where they end up when they were meant to be somewhere else.

“But those weekends and opportunities to serve through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme have transformed lives, young lives, given opportunities, given adventure, and that aspect of Prince Philip’s legacy is something that we should pay due respect to.”