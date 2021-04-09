There have been 285 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been six deaths in the same period.
A total of 20 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid, while 168 people are in hospital - however a data submission issue means that these figures are from yesterday and may now differ slightly.
20,720 new tests were carried out with 1.6% of these being positive.
Meanwhile, public Health Scotland has said 2,625,577 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19.
It added that 524,812 people have received the second dose.
It comes as Glasgow Life has announced the opening dates of more than 90 of its venues, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.
Venues including Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Riverside Museum and the Emirates Arena will reopen on Monday April 26.
READ MORE: Glasgow gyms, swimming pools, museums among more than 90 venues reopening
The Mitchell Library will welcome people again the following day, with other sites such as Hillhead Library, Linn Park Adventure Playground and Glasgow BMX Centre following suit in the subsequent weeks.
Visitor numbers will be restricted due to social distancing required indoors, but a number of libraries and outdoor sports venues have already reopened in line with Scottish Government guidance.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment