THE PUBLIC has been asked not to lay flowers for Prince Philip or gather near Royal residences.
The Cabinet Office issued a statement this afternoon said that it was "supporting" the Royal household by urging people not to meet and gather round Buckingham Palace and other royal houses, or leave floral tributes at the sites.
It is thought the measures are being encouraged to avoid any risk of coronavirus spread amid concerns that large crowds could start to gather in London.
The statement from the Cabinet Office read: "The sad death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has been announced by Buckingham Palace.
“Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal Residences, and continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and on minimising travel.
“We are supporting the Royal Household in asking that floral tributes should not be laid at Royal Residences at this time.”
