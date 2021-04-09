NICOLA Sturgeon's feud with her predecessor and former mentor Alex Salmond has been likened to the warring families in Shakespeare's Romeo And Juliet.
Former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell spoke about the "rather squalid" exchanges between the First Minister and Mr Salmond.
He said: "This business, it is a bit like Romeo And Juliet, if you remember the Montagues and the Capulets. Well we've got the Salmondettes and the Sturgeonistas."
Mr Salmond has previously accused senior figures within the SNP of being involved in a conspiracy against him - a claim strongly rejected by Ms Sturgeon.
She in turn has insisted she will not work with Mr Salmond's new Alba Party, if the former SNP leader does return to Holyrood after the May 6 election.
Ms Sturgeon says there are "big questions about the appropriateness" of Mr Salmond's return to public office.
Speaking in Edinburgh before campaigning was suspended on Friday, Sir Menzies said the feud shows "our politics is in a bad shape".
He said: "The exchanges now between the First Minister and Mr Salmond seem to be rather squalid really.
"I think it has been a very, very unpleasant episode altogether and continues to be so."
