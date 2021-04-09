TV channels have cancelled their scheduled programming following the news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The BBC suspended its schedule across BBC One, BBC Two and the News channel until 6pm to air special programmes about the senior royal.

A statement from the corporation said: “With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended.”

STV/ITV also made schedule changes following the news.

Entertainment show This Morning, which was being presented by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, was interrupted and Loose Women was scrapped.

The channel said ITV News will broadcast continuous coverage throughout the afternoon “celebrating Prince Philip’s life, his unique contribution to British history, and looking back at his decades of service to the Queen and the country”.

At 4pm it will air a specially commissioned film, Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh, narrated by James Mates, which will use personal testimony and archive content to tell the story of Philip’s life and times.

At 6pm STV/ITV will air regional and national news, which will continue to cover reaction to the news and at 7pm Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield will host a live programme called Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered, when the presenters will talk to those who knew him about his personality and his passions.

Royal editor Chris Ship will present documentary special, Prince Philip: A Royal Life at 9pm, in which he visits key locations around the world to tell the story of his life, before an extended News at Ten at 10pm.

Channel 4 aired a special edition of Channel 4 News but resumed regular programming.