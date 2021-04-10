A TIRELESS champion for almost 60 years was how the Duke of Edinburgh’s role as chancellor of the University of Edinburgh was described.

In 1953 Philip became Chancellor of the University retiring from the role in 2011 which saw the instalment of his daughter, HRH The Princess Royal as his successor.

Since his installation as Chancellor in 1953, Philip oversaw the University’s development.

University of Edinburgh’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Mathieson, said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

“We are very proud that he served as our Chancellor from 1953 to 2010. He was a tireless champion of our institution and we are profoundly grateful for the support that he generously gave us for over half a century.

“Throughout that time, he oversaw the development and growth of the University and gave invaluable support to students, staff and senior University officials.

“His passionate belief in the positive benefits of education, as well as an innate inquisitiveness in scientific development was evident during his time as Chancellor.”

Duke of Edinburgh attending the Presentation Reception for The Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders in the gardens at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in 2017.

Philip's former school, Gordonstoun in Moray, paid tribute in a statement.

School principal Lisa Kerr said staff and pupils will remember him as "someone who made students feel at ease in his presence and who shared their love of Gordonstoun".

She added: "He had an immensely strong character, combined with a unique sense of fun, infectious optimism and strong sense of duty."

While he retired from public duties in 2017 he had 750 patronages with many some of the charities and bodies he was linked to paying tribute.

People at the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after the announcement of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) said it was saddened by the announcement of his death.

In a statement, it said: “Prince Philip was the Royal Patron of the RIAS, the membership body for Chartered Architects in Scotland. The Duke of Edinburgh was elected as an Honorary Fellow of the Incorporation on May 31 1957 and supported the organisation in its centenary celebrations in 2016. The Incorporation send their condolences to Her Majesty, the Queen and Royal Family at this sad time."

Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair said the death of the Duke of Edinburgh marks the end of an era in the life of our nation. Prince Philip’s naval service to our country in time of war, and his enormous service to the nation afterwards, and his support of many organisations and charities in industry, education, conservation and sport have been an example to many.

A tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, which will be shown for 24 hours, on display at the Piccadilly Lights in central London.

“Throughout his long life, Prince Philip has shown how privilege ought to be marked by service. In his dedicated and distinctive way, he has shown our nation what this looks like, and what kind of difference it can make.

“The inception of the Duke of Edinburgh Award to recognise significant leadership and community service in the lives of young people has inspired generations to look to ways to make a difference in communities and the wider world. The award has transformed the lives of many young people, giving a sense of confidence and self-worth through achievement and hard work.

“The Duke’s constant support for Her Majesty the Queen as her consort throughout their marriage has been unswerving. He was, in the Queen’s own words, “her constant strength and guide”.

“The Church of Scotland shares in the nation’s sense of loss at this time, and gives thanks for the Duke’s life. We offer our prayers and sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the members of the Royal Family.”