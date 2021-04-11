Police have launched an investigation after fireworks were heard outside Celtic Park during a two-minute silence. 

The SPFL confirmed on Friday that a minute's silence would be held ahead of this weekend's fixtures in honour of Prince Philip. 

The Duke of Edinburgh died early on Friday morning at the age of 99.

While both teams were observing the silence, bangs were heard from outside the ground.

It came ahead of Celtic's 6-0 victory over Livingston. 

Officers confirmed an investigation is underway after the incident. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are investigating the misuse of fireworks outside Celtic Park stadium on Saturday, 10 April, 2021. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."