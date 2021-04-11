There have been 250 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period. 

Of the 15,916 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results – 1.8% of these were positive

Yesterday, 281 new cases were reported, with 4 new deaths. 

2,657,578 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 568,875 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 14,054 people were vaccinated in Scotland.

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.