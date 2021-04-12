An arrest warrant has been issued after a man who posted an inflammatory tweet suggesting Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf sympathised with terrorists. failed to appear at court for sentencing.
Former farmer, Stuart Smith, 63, was convicted at Glasgow Sheriff Court in November last year of sending the message which read: “Humza Yousaf, good Scots name. I am sure he is 90 per cent backing Muslim killers.
“Be having a whip round for terrorist families soon.”
READ MORE: Brexit: Northern Ireland — Why Johnson is in no rush to deal with street violence
The offending tweet was sent on November 14, 2015, the day after the Paris terror attacks, and appeared in the feed of Mr Yousaf, then minister for external affairs.
Sheriff Sean Murphy QC issued the warrant after Smith, from Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway, failed to appear at the same court on Monday morning for sentencing.
Last year, Sheriff Murphy found Smith guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm by posting an abusive comment to Twitter that contained grossly offensive and derogatory remarks regarding a religion.
READ MORE: Man convicted over tweet linking Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf to terrorism
The offence was aggravated by religious prejudice, the court found.
Finding him guilty last year, Mr Murphy said of the message: “It displays a bias against the Islamic faith and clearly was designed to produce such feelings in the minds of others by the public posting of the message.”
He said it would cause “fear and alarm” for members of Scottish society.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.