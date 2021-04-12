All homework would be abolished in primary schools under plans announced by the Scottish Greens.

The party said the proposed measure was aimed at giving children more time to play and socialise after lockdown deprived them of vital opportunities for interacting with peers.

It also pointed to evidence showing that, rather than improving attainment, homework can often have a harmful effect on a younger pupil's attitude to learning.

The pledge to scrap it for primary-age children is to be unveiled at the party's official manifesto launch on Wednesday.

Ross Greer, education spokesman for the Greens, said: "Too often we see homework issued because that’s the way it's always been, so that's the way we expect it to be today.

"In reality, research has found that this often isn’t helping children’s learning and can in fact be deeply unhelpful.

"After a year full of remote working from home, the last thing children and families need once schools reopen is to bring even more work home.

"We know from research that this creates a negative association with school and learning from a young age."

Ross Greer said it was important children are free to play.

The Greens also stressed that research had suggested homework can worsen inequality as it disadvantages youngsters whose household environment makes completing it difficult.

“Moving on from a year of restrictions on meeting friends and playing together, we need to ensure that children are free to go outdoors and socialise, rather than stuck inside completing homework which isn’t actually helping them," Mr Greer added.

"This is no criticism of overworked teachers, who are regularly pressured to issue homework which only creates an additional workload burden for them.

"Ending homework in primary schools benefits everyone, pupil, family and teacher."










