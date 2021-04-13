Scotland's political leaders locked horns for the second time ahead of the May 6 election during the STV Leaders' debate.
Leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon, Patrick Harvie, the co-leader of the Scottish Green Party, Willie Rennie leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Douglas Ross leader of Scottish Conservatives, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar were quizzed on the big issues ahead of election day.
The party leaders outlined their policy on a number of key issues for the Scottish voter and clashed on issues such as Scottish independence, education, the environment and more.
But who do you think won the debate?
You can have your say in our straw poll below.
STV political editor, Colin Mackay hosted the debate which is the last before Scotland heads to the polls.
On 6 May, voters in Scotland will elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs).
The debate can be watched on STV Player for those that missed
Please note that while not entirely scientific, this poll is to act as a straw poll to give an early indication as to who won the debate.
