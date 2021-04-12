NICOLA Sturgeon has led MSPs in tribute to Prince Philip who the First Minister described as “deeply interesting and fiercely intelligent”.

Holyrood was recalled for just the fourth time in the history of devolution for MSPs to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

After a one-minute silence held at the Scottish Parliament debating chamber, the First Minister led MSPs in condolences to Prince Philip.

Ms Sturgeon said the tributes already paid to the Duke of Edinburgh following his death “show the affection in which he was held here in Scotland, across the United Kingdom and indeed around the world”.

She added: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I express my deepest sympathy to Her Majesty the Queen, who is grieving the loss of her strength and stay, her husband and also to the Duke’s children and to the wider Royal family.”

The First Minister also paid tribute to Prince Philip’s contribution during the Second World War, before he became the Queen’s consort, in which Ms Sturgeon said Philip had already “endured difficulties and faced dangers that generations since can barely comprehend”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I always enjoyed my conversations with the Duke of Edinburgh on these visits, and indeed on all of the occasions that I met him.

“He was a thoughtful man, deeply interesting and fiercely intelligent.

“He was also a serious book worm, which I am too, so talking about the books we were reading was often for me a real highlight of our conversations.”

Leading the motion of condolence, The First Minister added: “It is right that our Parliament pays tribute to him today.

“In doing so, we mourn his passing and we extend our deepest sympathy to Her Majesty the Queen and her family.

“We reflect on his distinguished war-time record, his love and support for the Queen and his decades of public service to Scotland, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Above all, we celebrate and we honour an extraordinary life.”

Conservative Holyrood leader, Ruth Davidson, said Prince Philip was a moderniser “in life as well as in work”.

She added: “How many men in the 1950s gave up their job for their wife's career?”

Nicola Sturgeon during the minute silence for Prince Philip

Ms Davidson added that “it is clear that not only was he a man of huge practical ability” pointing to his naval career and talents as a pilot, adding “he also had interests and passions in issues that he wanted to use his position to drive forward”.

She said: “He demonstrated huge commitment to the organisations that he championed.”

She admitted that “there has been tension in the coverage of the Duke’s death”, pointing to a narrative of “someone who could say the wrong thing”, but said much of it was “coloured by people’s own views on the institution of the monarchy”.

Ms Davidson added: “Anyone who in their life fought in World War 2, set up an organisation to help young people build resilience and change the course of their lives for the better, who helped found the world’s largest conservation charity to save endangered species and who gave of his time to help 800 individual charities and who was still working well into his 90s, deserves to have that life recognised.

“To have achieved all of that while undertaking your greatest job and duty, to be partner, friend and confidant for 73 years to the monarch, always just two steps behind supporting the Queen, being her strength and stay all these years, is a life of remarkable public service.”

READ MORE: Patrick Harvie raises Prince Philip's 'extreme wealth and privilege' at Holyrood tribute

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, stressed that “for more than seven decades, Prince Philip was a constant as the Queen's side."

The Scottish Labour leader highlighted the story of a young man who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh awards while in prison.

Mr Sarwar said this was "just one life the Prince helped saved", adding that "there will be countless others".

He added: “May I once again pay tribute to the life of the Duke of Edinburgh and recognise his lasting contribution to our country, express my condolences to everyone mourning his passing, not just his own family but people right across the country and beyond, and extend my sympathies to everyone who has lost a loved one in this most difficult of years.”

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie admitted that his party, who want the monarchy replaced by an elected head of state, considered not taking part in the tributes.

Mr Harvie also pointed to the Duke of Edinburgh's “extreme wealth, privilege and status”, but stressed it would have been “wrong to give a performance of feelings not sincerely felt”.

He noted around 150,000 people had died from Covid in the UK and their deaths had mostly been announced “without ceremony as daily statistics”.

READ MORE: Recap: Sturgeon leads Holyrood tributes to Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh

But the Glasgow MSP also told MSPs that his party did not want to show the Duke of Edinburgh any “personal disrespect”, and offered his sincere condolences to the Prince’s friends, family and “those who will miss him”.

Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie highlighted Prince Philip’s dedication to his family and the Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Mr Rennie added that "his impact on millions of others has been utterly outstanding" and is "changing lives forever".

He addressed the Queen and the Royal family and added” "All our thoughts are with you today".