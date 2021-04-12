A PROBE has been launched into the extent of David Cameron's lobbying for Greensill Capital.

Whitehall officials have already begun asking ministers and special advisers for details of all communication with the former prime minister on behalf of the scandal-hit finance firm.

Nigel Boardman, a legal expert and a non-executive director with the government's Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) department will be leading the investigation.

It comes after Gordon Brown said a law change may be required to ensure similar lobbying activities cannot happen again, and said that former prime ministers should "never be lobbying for commercial gain".

It is understood that Mr Cameron contacted the Chancellor and set up a private drink with Lex Greensill and Matt Hancock, but he has denied any wrongdoing.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The Cabinet Office is commissioning an independent review on behalf of the Prime Minister to establish the development and use of supply chain finance and associated activities in government, and the role greens Greensill played in those.

"As you know there's significant interest in this matter. So, the PM has called for the review to ensure Government is completely transparent about such activities, and that the public can see for themselves if good value was secured for taxpayers' money.

"This independent review will also look at how contracts were secured and how business representatives engaged with government.

"It will be led by legal expert Nigel Boardman."

Asked if the review would be specifically looking at David Cameron's actions, the spokesman said it would "look at how contracts are secured and how business representatives engaged" with the UK Government.

A timescale for completion of the investigation has not yet been set out, but Downing Street said "the Prime Minister wants this to be done thoroughly and he wants it to be done promptly so you can expect a prompt return."



