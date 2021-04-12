There have been 199 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no deaths in the same period.
21 people were in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid with 154 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19
Of the 9,797 new tests that reported results – 2.4% of these were positive
No new deaths have been recorded and the total number of fatalities under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,630.
Yesterday, 250 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
2,668,723 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 590,174 have received their second dose
Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.
People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase twi of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.
These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.
