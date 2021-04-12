Prince William has paid tribute to his "extraordinary" grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on Friday.

The Duke of Cambridge said that while he will "miss [his] Grandpa", he knows "he would want us to get on with the job."

William is the first of Philip’s grandchildren to publicly honour his memory and in a statement spoke of his relationship with Kate and expressed his gratitude for the “kindness he showed her”.

He said: "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Kensington Palace also shared a touching new photograph of a young Prince George with his great-grandfather Philip alongside the message from William.

George, a future king, is pictured sat beside the duke on the box seat of a carriage, as Philip held the reins and a whip.

George, dressed in shorts and a knitted jumper, is holding open a picture book.

The image was taken in Norfolk in 2015.

Over the weekend the duke’s four children spoke movingly about the loss of their father and how the Queen is stoically coping after her husband of 73 years died peacefully on Friday.

Buckingham Palace announced that Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place on April 17 in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and a national minute’s silence will be observed as it begins at 3pm.

The royal funeral like no other, with the Queen and her family following guidelines and wearing face masks and socially distancing as they gather to say their final farewell.