THE SNP's Westminster leader has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's links to Scotland during his speech in the House of Commons.

Donning a kilt in the chamber, Ian Blackford said Prince Philip had an "affection" for his school, Gordonstoun, and added: "His love of the sea first found its spark in Scotland, when he frequently went on school trips sailing around the coast of Scotland."

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber added: "His affection for his time at Gordonstoun is obviously demonstrated by the fact that he sent all of his sons there in later years.

"He also remained a regular visitor himself, most recently in 2014 to mark Gordonstoun’s 80th anniversary.

"That link with Scotland and the highlands only grew and deepened after his marriage to the Queen.

"The love they have for Balmoral Castle has been evident for years and their presence there each summer is now part of the fabric of that local community."

Mr Blackford mentioned the Queen and Prince Philip's interest in Scottish architecture, and their opening of the Forth Road Bridge in 1964.

The Queen opens the Forth Road bridge, 4th September 1964..HRH with the Earl of Elgin

He said: "They were the first people to cross the link between Fife and Edinburgh.

"That enduring interest with the Forth crossing was replicated some 50 years later when he made a private visit to see the construction of the Queensferry Crossing.

"Once again, alongside the Queen, they became the first people to cross the new bridge after it officially opened it in 2017."

Jokingly, he told MPs: "I know that political campaigning remains suspended, but I'm sure that members opposite will forgive me for saying that I'm pretty sure that Prince Philip would have appreciated that the bridge was delivered on time and under budget."