A FORMER cabinet minister and Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Shirley Williams has died at the age of 90.

The Liberal Democrats confirmed her death this afternoon and paid tribute to Baroness Williams of Crosby, who was one of the founders of the short-lived Social Democratic Party.

The passionate pro-European was one of the disenchanted ex-Labour cabinet ministers and 'Gang of Four' who founded the SDP before joining the Liberal Democrats.

brary file, dated 25/1/86. The four founding members of the Social Democratic Party attend the start of a two-day meeting of the Council for Social Democracy, at the Pavilion, Bath, on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the launch of the SDP. From left: Mrs Shirley Williams (SDP President), Mr David Owen (SDP leader), Mr Roy Jenkins and Mr Bill Rodgers.

Elected as the MP for Hitchin in 1964, she stepped down from the House of Lords in 2016, having served more than 50 years in politics.

During her career, Baroness Williams was a Labour cabinet minister under James Callaghan, and later became the first SDP member elected in a byelection in 1981.

LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “This is heartbreaking for me and for our whole Liberal Democrat family.

“Shirley has been an inspiration to millions, a Liberal lion and a true trailblazer. I feel privileged to have known her, listened to her and worked with her. Like so many others, I will miss her terribly.

“Political life will be poorer without her intellect, her wisdom and her generosity. Shirley had a limitless empathy only too rare in politics today; she connected with people, cared about their lives and saw politics as a crucial tool to change lives for the better.

“As a young Liberal, Shirley Williams had a profound impact on me, as she did on countless others across the political spectrum. Her vision and bravery, not least in founding the SDP, continues to inspire Liberal Democrats today.

“Rest in peace, Shirley. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and your friends.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "Shirley was a personal inspiration to me, sparking that initial interest in politics in the 1980s. She had the sharpest mind, a stubborn doggedness and a warm personality.

“She was interested in people’s views, especially opponents. I still recall her gently holding the hand of an independence supporter on Dunfermline High Street as she listened intently to her opposing opinion. It lasted a good ten minutes which on a busy campaign visit was a very long time.

“She had a persistent hunger to shape opinion, lead debates and influence the direction of the world from education to Europe to nuclear disarmament.

"From Secretary of State for Education to the Gang of Four to the Presidency of the Liberal Democrats it is no exaggeration that Shirley shaped our country and it is in a much better place because of her public service.

"Shirley Williams was a force of nature and one of the foremost female politicians of her generation.“