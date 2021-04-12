Wales has become the first nation of the UK to give a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to half its population.

Some 1.59 million people had received a first jab by April 11, according to figures from Public Health Wales.

This is the equivalent of 50.4% of the population.

The other nations are a short way behind, with Scotland up to 48.8%, England on 48.2% and Northern Ireland at 43.6%.

Wales was the first nation of the UK to roll out the Moderna vaccine, with the first batch given last week.

Scotland has also started using the Moderna jab, and England is due to follow later this month.

The availability of the Moderna vaccine means nations can step up the number of first doses offered to the public, while allowing stocks of the other two vaccines – Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca – to be used mostly for second doses.

Wales is also leading the field for second doses, with the equivalent of 16.8% of its total population – or one in six – fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

England is some way behind on 11.3%, followed by Scotland on 10.8% and Northern Ireland on 10.5%.

Nearly two-thirds of the adult population of Wales (62.9%) have received their first dose of vaccine while a fifth (20.9%) have had both.

All figures are based on the latest data from the UK’s health agencies, covering vaccines up to and including April 11.

Pandemic has reached 'critical point'





It comes as a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is at a “critical point” and people need a “reality check” as restrictions are eased.

Dr Maria van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s technical response, told a press conference that vaccinations alone are not enough to combat Covid-19.

She said: “We need headlines around these public health and social measures, we need headlines around the tools that we have right now that can prevent infections and save lives.

“We are in a critical point of the pandemic right now, the trajectory of this pandemic is growing.

“It’s the seventh week in a row where we’ve had more than 4.4 million new cases reported in the last week (around the world).

“If you compare that to a year ago we had about 500,000 cases being reported per week… the trajectory of the pandemic right now is growing exponentially.

“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, where we have proven control measures. It is time right now where everyone has to take stock and have a reality check about what we need to be doing.

“Take a look at what people are doing and how you are mixing, make sure you are doing the right steps that you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

“We need governments to support individuals so that the control measures in place are applied consistently and are applied in a coherent manner.

“It is vaccines but it’s not vaccines-only – it’s vaccines and what can you be doing everyday, what can you be doing to keep yourself safe and your loved ones safe.”

WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that vaccines are not the “only tool” to combat coronavirus.

He added: “This pandemic is a long way from over, but we have many reasons for optimism.

“The decline in… deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped.

“With a concerted effort to apply public health measures, alongside equitable vaccination, we could bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months.”