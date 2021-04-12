A private healthcare group is offering Long Covid patients free rehabiliatory support after a pilot led to positive results.

Nuffield Health has launched a 12-week specialist recovery programme, which is said to be the first of its kind.

One in 10 people who are infected with the virus will develop some form of Long Covid, with symptoms including breathlessness, anxiety and chronic fatigue.

Patients are currently discharged from hospital with no formal recovery plan, which can result in a longer recovery process, and prolonged side effects.

Scotland has not followed England in providing specialist centres while health boards have promised to deliver treatment closer to home.

However, a survey of health boards reveals a wide disparity in the treatment offered as experts say GPs sruggle to know where to refer patients.

Participants can self-refer for the Nuffield scheme and work with a rehabilitation specialist to design an individual plan.

The first six weeks are delivered virtually and include at home exercises, nutrition guidance and emotional wellbeing advice covering areas such as managing sleep, fatigue and anxiety.

Participants also receive on-demand workouts, weekly support calls and access to a community of participants where they can share their experiences.

The next six weeks are delivered in person at participating fitness and wellbeing centres.

The programme, having initially been run as a pilot at four locations, has launched across Nuffield Health fitness and wellbeing centres, and will be expanded to over 40 locations by May.

Early indications from the pilot programme show that it has positive benefits for reducing breathlessness, increasing functional capacity, reducing anxiety and improving physical fitness.

Dr Davina Deniszczyc, Medical Director at Nuffield Health, said:“When Covid-19 hit, we quickly identified there was an unmet need for a growing number of patients who had been medically discharged but who still needed physical and emotional support.

"As the nation continues to recover, it is crucial that we remember that many patients are still struggling with symptoms and that’s why we’re doing everything we can to rollout our specialist recovery programme across the UK, so more people can access our services.”