NEW national parks and millions of extra trees are on the Liberal Democrats’ wish list as the party sets out its plans to draw up a new nature recovery law.

The party is bringing forward the proposals in a bid to protect Scotland’s natural habitats for future generations to enjoy.

The new law would see binding national recovery targets and led to more investment in nature through plans including the planting of 36 million extra trees each year across Scotland.

The Lib Dems also want to establish new national parks, which they saw will also boost rural employment.

The party’s manifesto will propose a nature recovery law to set legal targets across government to clean up air, soils, eases and rivers.

Public support appears to be behind large-scale restoration of nature with a study by the Scottish Rewilding Alliance showing more than three quarters support the strategy to the point it can care for itself, with just 7% opposed to it.

The Lib Dem pledges include protecting and restoring carbon-rich habitats while phasing out harmful practices, expanding woodland using at least 50% native species and increasing Scotland’s forest cover by an extra 36 million trees every year.

The party also wants to set a national target for 30% of all publicly-owned land to be used for rewilding, including land owned by Forestry and Land Scotland, Crown Estate Scotland and Scottish Water.

Plans have also been drawn up to develop a formal strategy for Scotland’s wild land areas.

In November, a bid by MSPs for Holyrood to declare a nature emergency was rejected – with the SNP instead calling for “the continued treatment of climate change and biodiversity loss on a twin-crises basis”.

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats will put recovery first. If elected as government, we would declare a nature emergency on day one.

"Because almost half of species in Scotland are in decline. Experts say around one million animal and plant species are at risk of extinction.”

He added: “I want future generations of Scots to enjoy our woodlands, our national parks and our beautiful landscapes. Taking action now to stop the nature crisis is our duty.

“As a sign of our ambition we are proposing plans that would see seven native trees planted for every person in Scotland, every year.

"The SNP are consumed with creating more divisions by pursuing independence when instead they should be focussing on the recovery and protecting Scotland's natural environment."