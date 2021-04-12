An investigation has been launched after scaffolding crashed to the ground at a luxury flat development in Glasgow's west end.

The developers behind a project to build 98 apartments in the historic Park Circus area of the west end said work has been suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Police were called to the site after scaffolding on the roof of a block under construction crashed fell to the ground during Friday's high winds.

No one was injured and the site was immediately sealed off.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive confirmed that it was making initial inquiries.

A spokeman for Ambassador Developments Park Quadrant LTD, said it was co-operating with the investigation.

He added: "The wind damaged scaffold was dismantled in line with a reviewed and approved set of Risk Assessment Method Statements; which forming a safe system of work, allowed for the scaffold to be fully dismantled without incident on Friday 9th April.

"The construction site was closed whilst the dismantling took place and works recommenced within the other areas of the site today.

"Activity within the affected area of the site are currently on hold pending the outcome of our investigation.”

A stretch of the outer ring of Park Circus in the west end was never built because money for the 19th century scheme ran out.

Park Quadrant Residences took on the challenge of filling the 166-year-old missing link.

The exterior of the eleven buildings reflect the grandeur of the era in which they were imagined by Charles Wilson in 1851, while the interiors combine classic and contemporary design. The penthouse apartments, costing in excess of £1million are already sold out.