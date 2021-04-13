YOUNG people from deprived communities should be offered free gym memberships to make it easier for them to exercise and get fit, medics have said.

The Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh is calling on the next Scottish Government to trial the policy for 16 to 24-year-olds living in the most deprived tenth of postcodes in Scotland - known as ‘decile one’ areas.

This would cover approximately 55,000 young people according to National Records of Scotland statistics.

If successful, the College says it should be extended to include other young people.

READ MORE: Warning over GP exodus after pandemic

Professor Angela Thomas, acting president of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, said:

“As we begin to think about the post-covid recovery of health services, we must consider new ways to improve the health of the nation.

“One of the ways to improve health is through exercise, with an awareness of the economic barriers that people often experience. We know that exercise can improve not only physical health, but mental health too.

“While it is of course vital that we encourage appropriate forms of exercise among all age groups, we note that the 16-24 year old demographic is least likely to be able to afford a gym membership – particularly those living in the poorest communities and who are unemployed or on low pay.”

Gyms have been closed most of the pandemic but are due to reopen at the end of April

Gyms and leisure centres across Scotland are currently closed due to Covid restrictions, but are scheduled to reopen for individual exercise - but not classes - from April 26.

Initially, they will have to operate at limited capacity to enable social distancing, with customers having to wear face coverings when moving around the gym.

The College says that free membership policy could help school leavers to maintain and improve their physical activity levels, and points to the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on people with obesity and diabetes.

Both conditions are linked to a higher risk of serious illness among those who contract the coronavirus, and are also known to be more prevalent in poorer areas.

READ MORE: Healthy under-30s given AstraZeneca vaccine after guidance change

The latest statistics for Scotland indicate that around one in three (32 per cent) adults living in the most deprived areas in Scotland are obese compared to one in five (20%) of those in the most affluent postcodes.

A recent report by the Princes Trust also found that people under 25 account for three in five of the jobs lost during the pandemic – making it harder for many in that age group to afford a gym membership, particularly those from poorer backgrounds.

Professor Angela Thomas, acting president of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh

The College argues that there is a strong health and economic rationale for introducing such a policy.

It estimates that it could cost up to £26.4 million a year if it were taken up by all 16 to 24 year olds living in decile 1 areas, based on the UK average membership fee of approximately £40 a month.

However, the cost of this could be reduced by working with local authority leisure providers which usually offer cheaper membership fees than the UK average.

Research has shown that when sports clubs and gyms are unavailable it has been harder for individuals to meet the World Health Organisation’s recommendations of 150 minutes of mild to moderate exercise per week.

Some studies have also shown that regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome - one of the main causes of death for Covid patients.

READ MORE: Do Not Resuscitate - can saving a life do more harm to a patient than good?

The College is calling for free gym membership to be included in party manifestos for the Scottish Parliament election.

Professor Angela Thomas added: “Our analysis estimates that providing 16-24 year olds in the poorest communities with a free gym membership could cost up to £26.4m – and that’s assuming that everyone takes up the offer. The reality is that the cost could be less, particularly if the next Scottish Government resolved to working with local authorities to provide free gym access.

“We believe that for political parties to include this in their manifestos, ahead of the Scottish Parliament election in May, would present a new way of establishing a healthier lifestyle for young people”.