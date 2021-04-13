A former SNP councillor who joined Alex Salmond's Alba party has quit within days saying he is "ashamed" of its handling of a candidate who claimed LGBT groups in Scotland are working to change the laws of consent.

Austin Sheridan, who served as councillor for Ballieston in Glasgow, said there was "no way" he could be a member of a party which propogates such views, and has apologised for giving Alba his backing.

His decision to walk away comes after the party's candidate Margaret Lynch, who is standing on the Central Scotland list, told the party’s Women’s Conference on Saturday that Stonewall Scotland and LGBT Youth Scotland are lobbying to lower the age of consent to the age of 10.

Margaret Lynch, the Alba candidate

Her comments have rejected by both groups, with Stonewall labelling them "dangerous and misleading".

READ MORE: LGBT charity demands apology and retraction from Alba candidate Margaret Lynch over 'age of consent' claims

In a post on Facebook, Mr Sheridan wrote: “I can say hand on heart I supported Alba. I am a proud member of the LGBTI community, I support the idea of a supermajority, but there is no way I can be part of a party that tolerates such views and does nothing to address them directly.

“I am so disappointed. I am ashamed to have been associated with them, which I did for the right reasons as many others in the Yes Movement did, thinking that they would be a progressive force for independence.

“I can only apologise for anyone who has judged me in that category.”

Statement regarding my withdrawal of support for Alba Party. pic.twitter.com/So7GUkh8QT — Austin Sheridan (@Austin4Glasgow) April 12, 2021

He added: “I will always support Trans rights, I will always support our LGBTI community which I am a proud part of.

READ MORE: Salmond warns those who abuse his female Alba candidates 'will be faced down'

“To think that a party would defend such a person with these hideous views is beyond me and not worth voting for.”

Referring to how he planned to vote, Mr Sheridan finished: “SNP 1, Green 2 for me.”