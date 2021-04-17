There was much talk last weekend about BBC television’s response to the announcement of Prince Philip’s death. But what about radio?

TV initially cleared the schedules and closed down BBC Four on the Friday. But by Saturday most TV was back to normal. Radio, by contrast, carried on in subdued mode all weekend.

Well, not all of it. By Saturday morning Radio 4 and 5 Live were pretty much back to normal, with Saturday Live and Fighting Talk taking their usual place in the schedules. But on the music stations an air of mournful quietness continued all weekend. (By the by, it’s worth checking out Radio 1’s seamless transition from banging dance tune into the National Anthem when the news first broke).

6 Music is my default station, so I heard a lot of downbeat instrumentals and whispered vocals for the next couple of days. It was quite soothing really and I know some people doing their own grieving welcomed it.

But, I must admit, by Saturday afternoon I was grateful for Off the Ball on Radio Scotland and the coverage of Leeds United beating Man City (get in Stuart Dallas. #GAWA) on 5 Live.

You may feel differently, but I reckon BBC’s performative grieving was a little overplayed to be honest. And not always comprehensible. Why cancel Paul O’Grady’s show on Radio 2 on Saturday? O’Grady’s soft-spoken, kindly, if a bit cheeky uncle radio persona would surely have been perfect for the moment.

Still, there were times when the coverage worked. I would normally give a wide steer to Jeremy Vine’s show on Radio 2, but on Monday he spoke to listeners who had their lost long-term partners. Covid was often a factor. It was, despite Vine’s constant attempts to chivvy things along, really rather. That said, maybe playing Paul McCartney singing Yesterday was a little too close to the bone in the circumstance.

Listen Out For: Archive on 4: A Night with Prince. In this case it’s Prince the pop star.