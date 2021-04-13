Groups representing retail and hospitality businesses have called for additional flexibility from the Scottish Government, claiming current plans fail to offer any solace to firms.

Under new plans announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, people will be able to leave their local authority area for the purposes of socialising, recreation or exercise, from Friday.

Rules on gatherings will also be relaxed, with six adults from up to six households able to meet up outside.

Scotland’s current lockdown easing plan will see cafes, restaurants and beer gardens open on April 26, along with shops, gyms, libraries and museums.

However, hospitality will need to close their doors at 8pm indoors and 10pm outdoors, with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland policy chair Andrew McRae said the accelerated easing of restrictions was welcome, but failed to offer sufficient flexibility to struggling businesses.

He said: “Today’s positive news underlines the progress that Scotland is making against the coronavirus. Many people in business in Scotland will, like the rest of population, cherish the freedom to meet again with friends and family that live further afield.

“However this move won’t do a lot to lift most businesses’ bottom line.

"With hospitality firms and many retailers still closed to customers, this weekend you won’t be able to pop into an independent florist ahead of meeting your parents or grab a pint with the best friends you’ve not seen in six months.

He added: “While we know it is one step at a time, we’d ask decision-makers to look for opportunities to give local and independent firms a boost the next time there are choices to make.

"With around a third of firms warning they’re barely staying afloat, additional flexibility should be used to loosen the ties holding smaller Scottish firms back.”

In addition, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce has said today's announcement has offered "no solace" for businesses, who they say are ready to safely open now.

Dr Liz Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: “Today’s announcement has not offered solace for businesses who are ready to safely open up now.

"We have been calling for the crucial detail behind the levels criteria to be published.

"Without this, it is impossible to properly plan for re-opening, especially if there are any plans to impose additional conditions on businesses.

"The lack of this detail leaves businesses in the dark and we need to see the levels criteria published quickly.

She added: “It is clear we are on the right track with social restrictions easing so we can see more of our friends and family.

"However, the business community needs to see the Government shift its focus to easing economic restrictions too.

"Only then will we be able to re-open our businesses and kickstart our economic recovery.”

One fifth of companies expecting to cut jobs

It comes after the Bank of Scotland Business Barometer's March report found one fifth of companies are expecting to cut jobs - despite confidence being at its highest since the pandemic began.

The Bank of Scotland Business Barometer questions firms each month to gauge economic and trading prospects.

Its March report found confidence among firms in Scotland rose 15 points during the month to -2%, the highest reading since March 2020.

The boost was attributed to the planned easing of lockdown restrictions, with shops and hospitality due to reopen from April 26.

But the report also found a net balance of 20% of firms in Scotland expect to reduce staff levels over the next year, up 16 points on last month.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “Scottish business confidence has increased for a second consecutive month and is the highest since March 2020.

“Despite it remaining in negative territory, there is hope that the end of a challenging year is now in sight.”

The Business Barometer surveyed 100 businesses in Scotland between March 1-15.