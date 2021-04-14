THE SCOTTISH Greens will today set out their vision for creating more than 100,000 jobs by investing in renewable energy, warm homes, public transport and restoring nature.

The party will publish its manifesto which will set out its strategy to kickstart a green recovery from the pandemic and cut Scotland’s climate emissions at the same time.

The Greens’ blueprint is expected to show that 10,000 jobs can be created by upgrading Scotland’s onshore wind turbines and investing in the enormous potential of tidal power, using direct subsidy to protect the Scottish supply chain.

The party claims its Rail for All proposals will secure 17,000 construction jobs as part of a commitment to integrate lower carbon railways better with the country’s public transport network, with plans to support councils to run bus services in-house so communities are better served.

Restoring forests and peatlands, rewilding initiatives and expanding Scotland’s national parks would create 6,000 jobs as well as tackling Scotland’s nature emergency, the Greens will insist.

The strategy also includes measures to retrofit homes to meet new efficiency standards and tackle fuel poverty, which party bosses say will create 75,000 jobs for builders, roofers, plumbers, heating engineers, joiners, window fitters, insulation specialists, plasterers, electricians, painters and decorators.

Speaking ahead of today’s launch, Scottish Greens co-leader, Lorna Slater, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic and face the climate crisis, we need to invest in a green recovery.

"The Scottish Greens manifesto details how we plan to do that, creating over 100,000 jobs.

“There will be no second chance when it comes to the climate emergency, and that is why we need bold and decisive climate action now. That’s what our manifesto offers.

"It’s time to vote like our future depends on it.”

The party will also set out its plans for a Scottish Centre for Peace which will be tasked with researching peaceful conflict resolution as well as hosting international summits, talks and mediations, including peace negotiations between conflicting parties.

The Greens said the project would follow a model established in other countries, particularly Norway, and attempt to contribute to building sustainable, lasting peace in conflict zones throughout the world.

Ms Slater said: “Armed conflict affects hundreds of millions of people across the world every day. Scotland may be far from the frontlines but we can, and must, contribute to solutions and play our part in creating lasting global peace.

"With a strong reputation for internationalism, Scotland is perfectly placed to establish a Centre for Peace, modelled on the success of similar programmes such as those run by our neighbours in Norway.

“The eyes of the world will fall on Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit later this year, set to be one of the most important meetings in human history. The Scottish Greens want to build a meaningful legacy from that moment and establish Scotland as a peaceful, progressive part of the international community.

"Whilst that will of course be so much easier to do with independence, the establishment of a peace centre is a first step we can and should be taking now.”