ALCOHOL will not be served indoors in cafes, bars and restaurants in Scotland until at least mid-May.

Update Levels published this afternoon have lifted a previous curfew that would have forced premises to close to customers indoors from 6pm, and they will now be allowed to continue to operate until 8pm.

However, alcohol will not be served indoors until restrictions are reduced to Level Two, currently scheduled to kick in from May 17.

Diners will be allowed to meet in groups of up to six from two separate households indoors, and in groups of six from up to six households outdoors.

Once the country moves into Level Two, alcohol will be permitted again indoors with tables reserved for up to two hours maximum.

At that point groups of up to six people from up three separate households will be allowed to meet up in pubs and restaurants, while groups of eight from eight households can meet outdoors.

Mainland Scotland is currently at Level Four, where all hospitality except takeaway services are banned.

Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and other island communities currently living under Level Three restrictions - which currently allow cafes, bars and restaurants to open until 6pm as long as alcohol is not served - had been due to move into Level Two from April 26.

However, they will now align with the rest of the country and remain at Level Three until mid-May.

The decision was taken to enable tourism to the islands and to allow islanders to travel to and from the mainland without restrictions.

However, it now means they will have to wait along with the rest of the country before they can be served a pint indoors, or visit one another's homes.

Under Level Three, indoor socialising in private dwellings remains banned, but from Level Two up to four people from two different households can meet up in a someone's home.

The Scottish Government says it will "keep these plans under review".