Thousands of pounds have already been raised in memory of a woman who died after her bicycle collided with a van on a rural Scots road.

Helen Renton, described as "awe-inspiring" mother, daughter, midwife and friend - as well as cycling fanatic - sadly passed away despite the efforts of emergency services on the scene.

She leaves behind her partner Chris, young son Charlie and two older children Jack and Alice, as well as a plethora of friends and colleagues.

Following the tragic death of Helen on Sunday the 11th of April, Suzi Sheerin set up a fundraiser in memory of her best friend, in the hopes to raise money that would help with inevitable funeral costs as well as give her partner Chris and their young son Charlie a "wee bit of help in the coming months."

Since the crowdfunder launched less than 24 hours ago, it has already amassed more than £5,000 as people leave tributes to Helen, who "simply loved life."

Ms Sheerin said she has been "absolutely overwhelmed" with the response she's had to Helen's story and fundraiser.

She said: "The donations we have had in less than 24 hours are amazing.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person who has either donated or shared the gofundme link."

She added: "Helen and Chris, along with Charlie, relocated last March. With no friends or family, in the area, they took the decision that Chris would care for Charlie while Helen worked various shifts at the hospital.

"Due to her shifts Chris was unable to work, therefore Helen was their only source of income.

"This fundraiser will give Chris some breathing space financially to allow him to come to terms with losing his much loved partner and the mother of his only child."

Along with donations, tributes poured in on the page.

One person said: "Thinking of Helen’s family in these difficult times. An amazing woman who will be missed by many. I was privileged to have worked with her briefly."

Another added: "In memory of a lovely, caring, strong lady. RIP."

A third simply said: "Ride on Helen."

For more information and to donate, you can visit the fundraising page here.