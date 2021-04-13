Scotland's five main party leaders are going head-to-head tonight in the second live televised debate ahead of the Holyrood election.

Nicola Sturgeon (Scottish National Party), Patrick Harvie (co-leader of the Scottish Green Party), Willie Rennie (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Douglas Ross (Scottish Conservatives) and Anas Sarwar (Scottish Labour) and will be pressed on the big issues between 7.30pm and 9pm.

READ MORE: LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon takes on party leaders at STV election debate

Hosted by STV political editor Colin Mackay, the debate began with opening statements from each party leader.

Here they are in full:

Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross says the 'strong foundations of the UK' will offer Scotland's best road to recovery from Covid.



Watch the debate LIVE now on the STV Player https://t.co/A8MWUSPB7z#STVdebate pic.twitter.com/CzuBLub4yR — STV News (@STVNews) April 13, 2021

"The sad passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has reminded us all what’s most important in life.

"Spending time with family and a commitment to building a better future for the next generation.

"So this is what I think we should all focus on -

Restoring local schools.

A universal training grant.

Ending the drug deaths crisis.

Better mental health treatment.

More police on the streets.

Faster broadband.

Creating green jobs.

"We can do all of that in this next Scottish Parliament.

"We can recover from Covid using the strong foundations of the United Kingdom.

"We can tackle the looming economic crisis.

"But we won’t manage any of that if the SNP get a majority and hold another divisive referendum.

"So give your party list vote to the Scottish Conservatives and we’ll stop them again, just like last time.

"Let’s secure our recovery and start rebuilding Scotland together."

Anas Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says Scotland 'can't go back to the old arguments' pre-Covid, adding that a national recovery from the pandemic 'must be our collective national mission'.



Watch the debate LIVE now on the STV Player https://t.co/A8MWUSPB7z #STV debate pic.twitter.com/2ok7q3bIDh — STV News (@STVNews) April 13, 2021

“This isn’t an ordinary election.

“It comes in the midst of a pandemic.

“Lives and livelihoods are still at risk.

“At this moment of national crisis – we can’t go back to the old arguments.

“Obsessed with egos and settling scores.

“We can choose something different.

“We can choose to focus on what unites us as a country, not what divides us.

“A national recovery can’t just be a slogan.

“It must be our collective national mission.

“We can choose to restart our economy and give a jobs guarantee to young people.

“We can choose to restore our children’s education system and focus on their mental health.

“We must renew our NHS so that it never again has to choose between treating a virus or treating cancer.

“We can do this, but only if we are willing.

“We all love Scotland.

“So let’s choose to come through this and build a stronger and fairer nation together.”

Patrick Harvie

Scottish Greens leader Patrick Harvie says that this election offers a chance to stop climate change 'spiralling out of control'



Watch the debate LIVE now on the STV Player https://t.co/gitmJZStr3#STVdebate pic.twitter.com/6nfOc6Y7eS — STV News (@STVNews) April 13, 2021

"This election is like none other before it and not just because of Covid.

"Unless we act, it may be the last election before the climate crisis spirals beyond our control.

"The Scottish Greens recognise that this is an election where our future is at stake.

"We need to act now - we already have the technology and the talent we need here in Scotland to secure our common future.

"The Scottish Greens will deliver a fair and green recovery, that invests in renewable energy, warm homes, public transport, and restoring nature.

"Doing this will create 100,000 green jobs and tackle the climate crisis.

"Over the last five years, the Scottish Greens have got results, delivering policies to improve people’s lives.

"From free bus travel for young people, to banning evictions during the lockdown.

"Imagine how much more we could do if you give us your vote.

"Time is running out, that's why I'm asking you to vote like our future depends on it.

"Vote Green."

Nicola Sturgeon

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says the only way to get an SNP Government is to vote SNP with both votes - adding that would secure leadership through the Covid pandemic and the 'choice of a better future with independence'. https://t.co/gitmJZStr3 #stvdebate pic.twitter.com/wukFrSuXbS — STV News (@STVNews) April 13, 2021

"These are really serious times. They demand experienced leadership that only the SNP can offer.

"In asking you to re-elect me as First Minister, I promise you this - continued strong leadership to steer the country through the pandemic, and a policy programme to kickstart and drive our recovery.

"A plan that includes a guarantee of jobs, training or education for every young person, 100,000 more affordable homes, action to remobilise and secure the NHS, a new National Care Service, measures to tackle climate change, and lift more children out of poverty.

"Of course, the only sure way to get a re-elected SNP Government is to vote SNP with both votes.

"At stake is Scotland’s future.

"This election will determine, ultimately, who decides that future - those of us who live here or Westminster politicians like Boris Johnson.

"By giving both votes to the SNP, you will secure leadership through Covid, a plan for recovery and, when the crisis is over, the choice of a better future with independence."

Willie Rennie

Scottish Lib Dems leader Willie Rennie urges voters to 'put recovery first' instead of another independence referendum.



Watch the debate LIVE now on the STV Player https://t.co/gitmJZStr3 pic.twitter.com/7NG6lavCnR — STV News (@STVNews) April 13, 2021

"In this campaign, you've heard others say that the priority for the next five years should be independence.

"I disagree.

"We are still in the wake of the most deadly pandemic. Over ten thousand people have lost their life. Thousands more have lost their job.

"This is not the moment for another referendum.

"So Liberal Democrats say 'put recovery first'.

"Cut mental health waiting times.

"Get schools to bounce back to make up for lost education.

"Create new jobs.

"And act on the climate emergency.

"It's a big programme, that will require us to work together across the country.

"Because we will need the skills and talents of everyone to succeed.

"We need members of the Scottish Parliament who can build bridges and unite people.

"With my 15 years experience in parliament and ten years leading the Liberal Democrats, I can make this happen.

"Put the old divisions behind us. Put recovery first.

"Vote for me and the Scottish Liberal Democrats."