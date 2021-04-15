THERE have been very few occasions this season where Rangers have not found the answers required as Steven Gerrard’s side have passed tests at home and abroad with flying colours. On Sunday, they will face one of their most important of the campaign.

It is not just the fact that Celtic are the opposition, it is what is at stake for the Premiership champions. If they were to lose for only the second time domestically this term, another dream of cup glory would turn into a nightmare and Gerrard would once again have missed out on a piece of knock-out silverware.

The seven points collected from three Old Firm fixtures so far this season were important for Rangers as they clinched title 55 but this meeting carries its own significance and Gerrard’s side will have to raise their game from the two performances that they produced at Ibrox in January and last month at Parkhead.

Here, Herald and Times Sport looks at the three key selection questions that Gerrard is facing on the countdown to kick-off as he attempts to take another step towards Hampden and a league and cup double.

PATTERSON / TAVERNIER

Gerrard revealed in the aftermath of the 2-1 victory over Hibernian on Sunday that James Tavernier was pushing hard for a place in the squad against Celtic after an encouraging few day of training at Auchenhowie.

He insisted, though, that he would take no chances with his captain following a lengthy lay-off with the knee injury he sustained against Royal Antwerp in February.

It is hard to see how Tavernier comes straight back into the starting line-up here and a spot on the bench is surely the best that he can hope for as he looks to step up his recovery and ensure he can play a part in the closing stages of the campaign.

Recent weeks have been mixed for Tavernier. The injury in the Europa League was a cruel blow for him to suffer on a personal level but the new contract that he signed to commit his future to Rangers was a boost for him, his manager and Rangers fans and he will return in time to lift the Premiership trophy on May 15.

Celtic is the priority, of course, and Gerrard should have no fears about pitching Nathan Patterson in at Ibrox and he seems a certain starter.

Leon Balogun struggled badly in the derby last month and he wouldn’t have got the nod even if he hadn’t have picked up an injury last week.

The rise and rise of Patterson has been remarkable and the Old Firm stage gives him another chance to prove his potential and his ability.

For all the headlines around his Covid breach and his Hampden appeal, the 19-year-old has let his football do the talking and he will not be fazed by the prospect of his first start in the derby.

ARFIELD / ARIBO

This is perhaps the trickiest call of all for Gerrard to make and it again emphasises just how big a loss Ryan Jack has been to Rangers over the last couple of months.

If Jack had been fit, he would surely have started alongside Steven Davis and Glen Kamara and Rangers would have had a solid midfield foundation upon which to operate in both defensive and attacking senses.

In Joe Aribo, Gerrard has a mercurial talent, someone who can produce a moment of magic out of nothing. His fine strike against Hibernian at Ibrox was his eighth goal of the weekend and that tally could easily have been higher given the natural ability that he has and the impact that he can have in the final third.

There are doubts over his defensive capabilities, though, and he can become exposed in games against higher quality sides.

Rangers can get away with it most of the time, but any lapses will be costly on Sunday and Aribo surely needs to play a line further forward if he is going to feature from the start.

That leaves Scott Arfield. Seven goals this term is not a bad return given that he got 12 and nine during his first two seasons at Ibrox but his form has been more patchy this time around.

On his day, he is the ideal man for the Old Firm occasion. He breaks the lines and supports the forward three well, but has the tenacity to cover the ground and do his work defensively at the same time.

The midfield battle could be intriguing and defining on Sunday and Gerrard’s call over Arfield or Aribo will have a big say in the outcome of the fourth round fixture.

HAGI / ROOFE

If Aribo does miss out on a midfield berth, he could certainly slot into the position on the right side of the forward three and that seems a more natural fit for him given that it allows him to focus more on the creative side of the game. It would be no surprise to see him start there.

If he doesn’t, then Gerrard will need to decide between Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe. There are no doubts over Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, and either one of them could emerge as the Old Firm hero at Ibrox, but the spot alongside them is up for grabs.

Roofe didn’t make the most of his start during the Ibrox fixture, while Hagi had no real influence last time out at Parkhead, but both are capable of the kind of game-changing moments that Gerrard will be looking for.

Hagi had an impact off the bench during the win in January and he certainly offered more than Roofe did that day on what was his first Old Firm appearance after he missed the October victory.

Roofe’s second outing came late on at Parkhead and there is no doubt that the forward has still to really show what he is capable of against Celtic. There would be no better time than the present.

He will get a chance to prove that point at some stage on Sunday and it may well come from the start as Rangers look to exploit the deficiencies within the Celtic defence.

It would be harsh for Hagi to have to settle for a place on the bench but the playmaker has already shown that he can influence these fixtures and he can rise to the occasion if called upon.

It is certainly a good problem for Gerrard to have.