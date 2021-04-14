THE SCOTTISH Greens want to bring forward a millionaire’s tax and invest more than £3 bilion to renew railways as part of its post-pandemic vision.

The party has launched its Holyrood election manifesto – with plans to create 100,000 green jobs as part of a strategy to kickstart a green recovery from the pandemic.

Plans for a millionaire's tax have been drawn up by the Greens with a 1% levy on property, land, pensions, and other assets with a value above £1 million.

The party has explicitly stated “an independence referendum should be held during the next parliamentary session”, with the manifesto stressing the question and timing of any repeat of the 2014 vote “should be decided by a simple majority of the Scottish Parliament”.

It adds: “The Scottish Greens will campaign and vote for a referendum within the next Parliamentary term and under the terms of the Referendums Act (2020).

“We believe that the UK Government’s refusal to respect a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament would not be politically sustainable and could be subject to legal challenge.”

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie added: "For Westminster to ignore this majority would be politically untenable and an insult to our democracy."

The manifesto points to £3.2 billion the party wants to spend on public transport over the next five years as the first stage of a 20-year Rail for All strategy costing a total of £22 billion and creating 16,000 jobs.

The Greens hope to reduce the cost of rail by introducing a new rail cared for everyone who is currently ineligible and subsidise fares for longer distance rail travel from Scotland to England – paid for by a new frequent flyer levy.

The party want to replace air passenger duty with a frequent flyer levy once Scotland recovers from the pandemic.

Under the plans, every passenger in Scotland will pay nothing for their first return flight in a 12-month period, with the levy incrementally rising for each additional flight after that. This would not apply to domestic flights linking the Highlands and Islands to the rest of the country.

The Greens’ manifesto also points to £3 billion of investment on warn and zero-carbon homes, which the party says will lever in £7.5 billion from private investment.

The party wants to pump £450 million into the renewable energy sector – bringing forward plans for a “new deal” for onshore wind and develop a “world-leading” tidal energy sector which will create 10,000 jobs.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Lorna Slater, said the manifesto was "bold" and "transformational", adding it was "the minimum that Scotland needs to do to keep up with the rest of the world".

She added: "Scotland must not be left behind.

"We will create skilled, well-paid jobs the length and breadth of Scotland."

The manifesto points to an £895 million fund to restore Scotland’s natural environment including £250 million for “more and better” national and regional parks.

The party wants plans for an “urgent one-off windfall tax on the extraordinary profits enjoyed by larger companies as a result of the pandemic”, and is also supporting transition to a four-day week “with no loss of pay”.

The Greens want to expand young person's guarantee to all those under the age of 30s and “to those who work in fossil fuels industry”.

The party will “support partial replacement of corporation tax” with a carbon tax that “increases over time with our climate targets”.

The manifesto points to a plan to “replace council tax with a new residential property tax that is related to actual value rather than outdated valuations”.