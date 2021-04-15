IT is Australia's longest-running TV drama that celebrated its 35th birthday last year. But Neighbours has been rocked by a string of racism allegations with an independent review underway.

Everybody loves good Neighbours?

It is a much-loved series, having captured the hearts of UK viewers since it began airing here in 1986, spawning the careers of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, as well as Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce.

The Brits went bananas for it?

The soap, set in Ramsay Street, was shown at lunchtime on BBC1 and repeated the following morning, until BBC Controller Michael Grade’s daughter advised him to move the repeat to a teatime slot as her schoolfriends were missing it. The move saw the ratings rocket, with 21 million tuning in regularly.

Thirty five years on…?

The show now airs on Channel 5 in the UK, with Stefan Dennis still playing Paul Robinson and retaining the title of longest-serving original character.

So what’s happening?

Aboriginal actor Shareena Clanton, who guest-starred earlier this year in episodes yet to air, last week alleged on social media that Neighbours producers fostered a toxic workplace environment and a “culturally unsafe space” for actors of colour. She said she endured "multiple racist traumas", making various claims, including that she "endured the 'N' word openly being used on-set.

Then?

Clanton said that it was only after the actor repeated the racist term in a later incident that they were spoken to and ordered to attend cultural training.

Other actors spoke out?

Meyne Wyatt - a regular cast member between 2014 and 2016 - tweeted that he too had been the victim of racism on set, adding: “It is disappointing but not at all surprising to hear that five years later racism continues to be present in that workplace.”

There was a backlash?

Clanton screenshot and posted images of comments made against her claims, including: “What a token career she had - she can kiss goodbye.” Sharon Johal, who recently concluded a four-year stint as Dipi Rebecchi in Neighbours, said the backlash was affecting her, saying: “This week has been purely and utterly mentally and emotionally exhausting.”

A British actress said she was targeted?

Nicola Charles, who played Sarah Beaumont in the soap in the 1990s and in the 2010s, claims two cast mates once tried to get her deported back to the UK. In her new memoir, Soap Star, Charles - whose character was best known for having an affair with Dr Karl Kennedy - alleges she found a letter from two cast members complaining that she had taken a job from an Australian.

What does the show say?

The programme's production company Fremantle said in a statement it had instigated an independent review, adding: “Fremantle is committed to providing an environment where employees and others in the workplace are treated fairly and with respect, and are free from unlawful discrimination, harassment, victimisation and bullying…and take all complaints very seriously, investigating all allegations fairly and thoroughly."