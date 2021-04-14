NICOLA Sturgeon should go "further, faster" and ease lockdown restrictions ahead of schedule, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

Party leader Douglas Ross has called for most restrictions to be lifted three weeks earlier, on April 26 instead of May 17.

He said the move would help protect “mental health, physical health and family finances".

Mr Ross argued the vaccine rollout has been such a success that reopening faster is an option. He wants gyms to reopen immediately.

Hospitality businesses have criticised the pace of lockdown easing and a lack of guidance from the Scottish Government.

Yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said travel restrictions will be lifted across mainland Scotland from Friday.

Scots will also be able to meet six adults from up to six households outside.

From April 26, shops and hospitality venues can reopen.

But cafes, bars and restaurants will be subject to curfews and will not be allowed to serve alcohol indoors until May 17.

Cinemas, theatres, music venues and bingo halls can also reopen from that date, when all of Scotland will move to level two.

Mr Ross wants Scotland to move to level two on April 26.

He said: "The UK vaccine scheme is starting to provide us with a path out of this health crisis.

"We need to remain cautious – but we also have to recognise the brutal impact that restrictions are having on mental health, physical health and family finances.

"We have to lift restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so, while remaining cautious and playing our part to suppress the virus.

"Nicola Sturgeon yesterday accepted our case for a faster lifting of restrictions.

"We now need to see action to get gyms and our hospitality businesses safely opened earlier.

"The encouraging public health data is clear that we should go further, faster.

"Three weeks earlier might not seem like a long time but for a business waiting on grants from the SNP, with no cash coming in, it’s an age.

"Jobs are on the line and more businesses are going under every day.

"We must start rebuilding Scotland now and focus all our efforts on protecting jobs and our economic recovery.”