NICOLA Sturgeon has said a re-elected SNP government would extend free early years education to one and two-year-olds as part of a “childcare revolution”.

The First Minister said full “wrap-around” childcare would also be offered before and after school, all-year round, with those on the lowest incomes paying nothing.

In the last parliament, the SNP promised to double free childcare hours to 1140 a year, but was forced to delay it because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now supposed to be delivered by August this year.

Scottish Labour said parents were still waiting for the SNP to keep their last promise, and shouldn't trust them.

READ MORE: Scottish Labour woo elderly voters with free TV licence plan

Campaigning in Glasgow, Ms Sturgeon said: “The last year has been extraordinarily tough on families, and as we build a sustainable recovery from Covid-19, we need to do everything we can to support them.

“In government, the SNP has been investing massively in the next generation - from the baby box to the rollout of free school meals or our flagship Scottish Child Payment - and in fact the biggest capital investment made in the last term was in our massive expansion of childcare provision.

“Despite the logistical challenges thrown up over the last year, I am pleased that we will complete the expansion of free, high-quality childcare to 1,140 hours by August of this year.

“But that is not the limit of our ambitions. We will build a year-round system of ‘wraparound’ childcare, which will provide care before and after school.

“We’ll ensure that those on the lowest incomes pay nothing, with others making a fair and affordable contribution.

“For many, this will make the difference between not being able to afford to work because of high childcare costs and being able to work or work longer, raising family incomes as a result.”

The SNP has yet to say how much the new policy would cost.

READ MORE: Sturgeon urged to go 'further, faster' on easing restrictions

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP have taken their eye off the ball as families who voted based on the SNP’s childcare pledges last time around may have seven year olds by now, and are still waiting.

“Scottish Labour supports a flexible, all-age, all-year, wrap-around affordable early years service centred on the needs of the child. We want to see a year-on-year expansion of the hours available, with the eventual ambition of offering 50 hours a week for every child.

“Any expansion of childcare provision needs a plan to expand and value the highly skilled sector workforce, the majority of whom are women.

“Scottish children, parents, and childcare workers deserve a Parliament focused on solutions, not old arguments.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart said: "The SNP delayed the roll-out of the existing plan. Their inflexible approach has made it difficult for many parents to take up the offer.

"The small number of 2-year-olds taking up their places shows that the SNP does not meet the needs of children or parents.

"In our manifesto Scottish Liberal Democrats will set out plans that will offer greater flexibility and expand provision to suit the needs of parents."