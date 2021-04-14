PATRICK Harvie does not expect Alex Salmond to secure a dramatic return to Holyrood as the Scottish Greens shrugged off speculation the Alba Party could dent their success at next month’s election.

But the former first minister has launched an attack on the Greens’s strategy for independence, criticising the long-term plan to push forward separation from the UK.

The Greens, who are likely to continue their success on the regional list ballot at May’s election, have pledged they will not work with Mr Salmond in pressing the case for independence.

Polling has largely shown that Alba will struggle to secure MSPs at May’s election – putting a comeback for Mr Salmond in the balance, despite the draw of a former first minister on the ballot.

Mr Harvie was asked if his party would team up with the former first minister in order to pursue a campaign for Scottish independence.

The Greens co-leader said: “No, we wouldn’t.”

Mr Harvie added: “I don’t expect him to be in parliament anyway.”

Fellow co-leader of the Greens, Lorna Slater, rubbished suggestions that the Alba Party’s push to win over pro-independence voters on the regional list ballot would put her party’s chances in jeopardy – insisting that polling shows the party “have a core section of Green voters”.

Ms Slater said it was possible the Greens will see MSPs elected in every party of Scotland next month on every part of the regional list ballot.

She added: “We have such a track record of achievement that I am absolutely confident that our voters will vote for us.

“Independence is part of our vision for a greener, fairer Scotland but it’s not the only part.

“I don’t see us losing votes to parties that don’t have that kind of track record or experience.”

But Mr Salmond has blasted the Greens for their independence timetable and strategy, claiming the party is “as weak as water on the constitution”.

He added: “Throughout their history, naturally independence has not been the key issue for them. They are in fact on record as saying that independence is an issue they aren’t defined by.

“Nicola Sturgeon says a referendum may not be held until after 2023, the Greens are now saying a referendum may be held as late as 2026 - if that were the case, on those terms, Scotland would be looking at the prospect of not being able to secure independence until 2028.”

Mr Salmond said the long-term strategy “means seven more years of government the people o Scotland don’t vote for being imposed on us”.

He added: “It means a new generation of weapons of mass destruction will be imposed upon the Clyde, and it means Scotland’s government will have no say, none whatsoever, on the economic recovery from the coronavirus.

“This is why Alba are prioritising the need for Scotland to be independent, to take the decisions about our future into our own hands, now more than ever.

“When Alba helps deliver a supermajority for independence, we will bring forward proposals to instruct the Scottish Government to commence independence negotiations with the UK Government in the first week of the new parliament. “