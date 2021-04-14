Almost 280 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 278 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Tuesday, a rise of 57 on the day before.
A total of three additional deaths of people who tested positive for the disease have been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure now is 7,636..
Separate figures released by National Records of Scotland, which count deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, put the death toll at 10,031
The figures were released by the Scottish Government. Due to the ongoing Scottish parliament election, the First Minister did not appear in a televised briefing.
The test positivity rate was 1.3 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,694,971 first doses, while 634,422 have received a second.
A total of 119 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 20 of them in intensive care.
