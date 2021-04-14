The Queensferry Crossing has reopened after a police incident involving concern for a person left the bridge closed in both directions.

Traffic Scotland earlier confirmed that the bridge, which connects Lothian and Fife, was shut by police and emergency services were on the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and use the Kincardine Bridge for diversion or a suitable alternative route.

Just before 5.30pm it was revealed that the crossing was shut northbound - but was soon shut in both directions.

In a statement issued by Cowdenbeath and Fife police, they said officers were currently dealing with a "concern for person call."

They added the southbound carriageway is closed from the Fife direction towards Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 5:15pm, police received a concern for person call on the Queensferry Crossing. 

"Emergency services are in attendance. 

"The southbound carriageway is closed from the Fife direction towards Edinburgh."

Just after 6pm, Traffic Scotland confirmed that the Queensferry Crossing had reopened both ways, with all lanes running.

However, traffic remains heavy both ways and will take a while to ease, with delays of up to 35 minutes expected.