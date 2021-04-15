THE SNP is set to announce a £10 million fund to allow companies to pilot and explore the transition to a four-day working week.

If re-elected, the party said it will use the scheme to consider a permanent shift to a four-day week in an independent Scotland.

The pledge will be included in the SNP's manifesto, which is launched today ahead of the Holyrood election on May 6.

It follows calls for Scotland's parties to include plans for a four-day week in their manifestos.

Advice Direct Scotland said the move had widespread public support and has been demonstrated to boost productivity and staff morale.

The national advice service introduced the measure for its own staff in 2018, meaning they receive the same pay but work for a day less each week.

The SNP said employment law is controlled by Westminster, but it is considering the policy to reduce weekly working hours "as and when Scotland gains full control of employment rights through independence".

If re-elected, it said it will use the £10m fund to assess the additional employment opportunities and economic impact of moving to a four-day week.

SNP business minister Jamie Hepburn said the pandemic "changed the way we work almost overnight and has uprooted many of our working practices".

He said: "The last year has been a struggle for us all, but it has also given us the opportunity to reset and think how we work.

"Many Scottish businesses have risen to the challenge and workers have shown the ability to adapt to the challenges the pandemic has presented.

"As we recover from Covid-19, a re-elected SNP Government wants to do more to help people achieve a healthy work-life balance while ensuring employment levels remain high.

"So we’re announcing plans for a £10 million fund to allow companies to pilot and explore the benefits of a four-day working week.

"We’ll use the learning from this pilot to consider a permanent shift to a four-day week in an independent Scotland, and more widely, we will support a review in partnership with unions and businesses of how working practices should be adapted to meet the needs of the future.

"Even when we come out of the other side of the pandemic we would continue to encourage employers to adopt flexible working practices to encourage a better work-life balance for employees – which will not only have benefits for mental health, but physical health too.

"The challenge that lies ahead in Scotland’s recovery is immense.

"Bold and progressive policies just like this one are fundamental if we are to ensure Scotland’s recovery is fair for everyone - that’s exactly what voters will get with a re-elected SNP Government."

The Scottish Greens' manifesto, launched yesterday, said the party will "support the transition to a four-day week with no loss of pay".