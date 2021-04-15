THE SNP Government has been accused of pointlessly complicating Scotland’s tax system with cosmetic and minimal “tweaks”, while ministers have repeatedly “ducked” long-overdue reforms.

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the Scottish tax and benefit system was “very progressive” when set aside Westminster’s, with a pattern of more money being raised from the well-off and more generous benefits to those on low incomes.

However it also said the biggest revenue raiser, income tax, had been made “unnecessarily complicated” with a five-band system that achieved “very little except as a political statement”.

Instead of income tax rates clustered at 19, 20 and 21p in the pound, it said it would be simpler and fairer to have a zero-rated band above the personal threshold and then one 21p band above that.

In an election briefing note, the IFS also accused the Scottish Government, like the one at Westminster, of failing to “grasp the nettle” and reform council tax.

Indeed, it said all three property levies devolved to Holyrood –council tax, business rates and the land and buildings transaction tax – were in need of “radical reform”.

It said: “The area where the Scottish Government has most power to deliver radical reform is also arguably the worst designed part of the current tax system: property taxation.

“Despite widespread acknowledgement of the failings of the existing taxes and despite two fundamental policy reviews, the Scottish Government has shown no sign of being willing to take radical steps.”

The report coincided with the Scottish Greens proposing a new tax on millionaires with the launch of its manifesto yesterday.

The party wants a 1 per cent annual levy on all wealth and assets, including homes and pensions, above £1 million which it said would “only apply to the wealthiest 10% in society”.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie said “taxing wealth properly is now more urgent than ever before”. The Greens, who helped pass every SNP budget in the last Parliament, also proposed a one-off windfall tax on “extraordinary profits” made by big companies such as supermarkets and online retailers during the pandemic.

The SNP launches its manifesto today, and although it has already trailed a series of giveaways, it has yet to announce any tax plans.

On average, current SNP policies cost Scottish households £270 a year, or 0.8% of average income, rising to £1,940, or 2.4% of income, for the top 10% of households.

However redistribution of the extra tax means the poorest gain through benefit top-ups and a “tiny” £21 cut in income tax, with the poorest fifth £250 a year better off.

The SNP came to power in 2007 promising to scrap and replace council tax, but froze it for nine years instead when its plan failed.

Despite repeated promises of reform, council tax only became slightly more progressive after 2017, when SNP ministers “ducked” a thorough overhaul, the IFS said.

It means the levy, as in England, is based on 30-year-old valuations, which the IFS called “inexcusable”.

The IFS also said the SNP’s changes to Scottish business rates had also brought more complexity, plus an unintended consequence.

It said the policy of lower business rates for small firms was more likely to be a “boon” to their landlords, as they would feel able to charge more rent.

It said: “It is not clear that lower business rates will do much in the long term to reduce the overall cost of business premises to the firms occupying them, and therefore do much to make doing business in Scotland more attractive.”

And the IFS was scathing about land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT), calling it “an exceptionally damaging way to raise revenue” that ought to be replaced by fairer and reformed council tax and rates.

It said: “LBTT discourages people from downsizing, upsizing, or moving to a different location to take a job or enjoy their retirement. That misallocation of property makes everyone worse off.”

The IFS was more positive about SNP top-ups to UK benefits, which were aimed at low-income families, social housing tenants and carers.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes

Responding to the report, the SNP’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “This expert analysis makes clear that the SNP has ensured Scotland has the fairest, most progressive income tax in the UK, with a majority of taxpayers paying less than if they lived in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.

“This report shows the positive consequences of the changes to income tax for many people in society – and is yet more proof of the SNP’s progressive approach to taxation.

“Tory cuts south of the border are hitting low-income families hard – while in Scotland we have taken positive action to protect public services, mitigate against the worst of the Tories’ cuts and properly fund our NHS and schools.

“We are committed to progressive taxation that, as is only right, ensures those who generally earn less are not asked to pay for tax breaks for the wealthiest – whilst delivering fairness for all taxpayers.

“But it is only with the full tax powers of independence that we will be able to protect public services, put money in people’s pockets and secure a strong economic recovery which is in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.”